Brokerages Set STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Target Price at $38.20

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.02.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of STAG Industrial

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $59,209,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,024,000 after buying an additional 1,255,376 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $39,451,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after buying an additional 1,008,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 68.3% during the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,485,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,663,000 after buying an additional 1,008,674 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

