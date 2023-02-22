Brokerages Set United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Target Price at $436.46

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $436.46.

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

United Rentals Trading Down 3.4 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 173.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock opened at $445.62 on Wednesday. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $470.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals will post 41.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 4.97%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

