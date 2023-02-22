Brokers Issue Forecasts for goeasy Ltd.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of goeasy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will earn $3.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.35. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $13.94 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GSY. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$192.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th.

GSY opened at C$125.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88, a current ratio of 37.15 and a quick ratio of 28.46. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$95.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$151.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$117.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$117.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 40.08%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

