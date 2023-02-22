Brokers Set Expectations for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the year. The consensus estimate for Oncternal Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONCT. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 455,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

