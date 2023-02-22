California Resources (CRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect California Resources to post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

California Resources Price Performance

NYSE:CRC opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. California Resources has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 51,208 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 13.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About California Resources

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho started coverage on California Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, California Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.43.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

