California Resources (CRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect California Resources to post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
California Resources Price Performance
NYSE:CRC opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. California Resources has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 51,208 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 13.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the last quarter.
About California Resources
California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.
