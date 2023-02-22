Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $74.00 million-$80.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.47 million.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.
Shares of Cambium Networks stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $20.80. 38,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,946. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $29.38. The company has a market cap of $562.22 million, a PE ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 19.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 22.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.
