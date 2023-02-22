Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.57.

CWH has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in Camping World by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 90,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 29,885 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Stock Down 9.3 %

About Camping World

CWH stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.60. Camping World has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

