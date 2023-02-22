Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

Canaccord Genuity Group Price Performance

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at C$11.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.46. Canaccord Genuity Group has a twelve month low of C$6.24 and a twelve month high of C$13.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 10.83.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Cormark lowered their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.