Capital Square LLC Acquires 140 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Capital Square LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $144.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.62. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.52 and a 1 year high of $231.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.44.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

