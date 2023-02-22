Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.55% from the stock’s previous close.
CS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark upped their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Capstone Copper from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.58.
TSE CS traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$5.88. 700,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,496. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.33. Capstone Copper has a one year low of C$2.25 and a one year high of C$7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99. The stock has a market cap of C$4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14.
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.
