CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.35

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and traded as high as $6.76. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 412,400 shares changing hands.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44.

Get CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 51,725 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 242,676 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 66,338 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,055 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 114,699 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 57,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000.

(Get Rating)

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.