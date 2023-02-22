CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.35

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and traded as high as $6.76. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 412,400 shares changing hands.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.
Institutional Trading of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
