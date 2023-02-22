Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Dawson James increased their price objective on Cemtrex from $8.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

CETX stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.16. Cemtrex has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59.

Cemtrex ( NASDAQ:CETX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 28th. The industrial products company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 28.74% and a negative return on equity of 77.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.24 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cemtrex will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers technologies for IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. The Industrial Services segment offers single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly to customers.

