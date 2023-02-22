Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.12

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.12 and traded as high as $19.20. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 19,600 shares changing hands.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $162,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $474,000.

(Get Rating)

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.

