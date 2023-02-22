Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.12

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.12 and traded as high as $19.20. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 19,600 shares changing hands.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (CEN)
- Is There a Silver Lining to Capri Holdings Earnings Sell-Off?
- Akamai Technologies Earnings Sell-Off. A Buying Opportunity?
- What is the Dividend Capture Strategy? How to Use it
- How to Trade Penny Stocks: A Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Restaurant Stocks Whose Price Action Is Beating The Market
Receive News & Ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.