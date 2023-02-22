Centiva Capital LP Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON)

Centiva Capital LP cut its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,599 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 1.50% of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 by 184,790.0% in the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 18,479 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 3rd quarter worth $760,000. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRON opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29.

About Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

