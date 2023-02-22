Centiva Capital LP Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN)

Centiva Capital LP lowered its stake in Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,857 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.51% of Juniper II worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JUN. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Juniper II in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Juniper II by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 151,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Juniper II during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,695,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Juniper II by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 466,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 153,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper II alerts:

Juniper II Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JUN opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Juniper II Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10.

Juniper II Company Profile

Juniper II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.