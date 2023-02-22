Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 362.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 827,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $128,922,000 after acquiring an additional 648,800 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 781.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 534,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,167,000 after acquiring an additional 473,440 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 455.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,946,000 after acquiring an additional 336,717 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth $51,394,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 4,683.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,351 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,063,000 after buying an additional 255,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LHCG opened at $169.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.43. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.32 and a 12-month high of $169.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

