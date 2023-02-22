Centiva Capital LP Sells 100,061 Shares of Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA)

Centiva Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,061 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Target Global Acquisition I were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGAA. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the third quarter worth about $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $248,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 2,273.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Global Acquisition I stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15.

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

