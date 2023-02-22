Centiva Capital LP Sells 333 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Centiva Capital LP lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 37.6% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 464,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,393,000 after purchasing an additional 126,896 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 22.8% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 6.0% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 37,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 50.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after buying an additional 19,801 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,103 shares of company stock worth $4,666,701. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $152.54 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.65.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

