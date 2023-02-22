Chardan Capital Trims CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Target Price to $123.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $153.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 163.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.53.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $46.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.66. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.78.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $1,023,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,107,713.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,750. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

