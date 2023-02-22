Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.70

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.70 and traded as high as C$9.60. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$9.57, with a volume of 176,475 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.24, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.46%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

