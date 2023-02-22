Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $78.04, but opened at $80.50. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $80.59, with a volume of 730,004 shares changing hands.

The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at about $9,834,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at about $64,746,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 89.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 23,638 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 237.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 102,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after buying an additional 72,263 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.87.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

