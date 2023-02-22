Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.15-$6.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Up 0.6 %

Chesapeake Utilities stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.60. The stock had a trading volume of 105,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,167. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.62. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $105.79 and a 12 month high of $142.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.02.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

In related news, Director Lila A. Jaber bought 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,703.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,402.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $46,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,557 shares in the company, valued at $10,569,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lila A. Jaber acquired 421 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.06 per share, with a total value of $49,703.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,402.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

