Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Raised to $250.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Atlantic Securities from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Atlantic Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.75% from the company’s current price.

CB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.36.

NYSE CB opened at $208.77 on Wednesday. Chubb has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.51.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Chubb by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank increased its stake in Chubb by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

