Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 280,324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 334,588 shares.The stock last traded at $10.04 and had previously closed at $10.00.

Churchill Capital Corp V Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp V

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,303,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,840,000 after acquiring an additional 320,712 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 1,654,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 528,306 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V during the first quarter worth about $12,165,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V during the second quarter worth about $8,318,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V during the fourth quarter worth about $6,431,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Capital Corp V

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

