CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.44

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.44 and traded as high as C$16.19. CI Financial shares last traded at C$16.11, with a volume of 478,837 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

In other news, Senior Officer Darie Urbanky sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.33, for a total value of C$53,088.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,926 shares in the company, valued at C$1,332,233.42. Insiders own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

