CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.44

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.44 and traded as high as C$16.19. CI Financial shares last traded at C$16.11, with a volume of 478,837 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47.
In related news, Senior Officer Darie Urbanky sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.33, for a total value of C$53,088.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,926 shares in the company, valued at C$1,332,233.42. Company insiders own 11.68% of the company’s stock.
CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.
