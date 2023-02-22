Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,601 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after acquiring an additional 422,355 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,019,000 after buying an additional 98,914 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after buying an additional 836,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,278,000 after acquiring an additional 68,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,138,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,888,000 after acquiring an additional 49,232 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar Trading Down 2.9 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

CAT opened at $240.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

