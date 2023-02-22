Cibc World Markets Corp Has $8.90 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 438,321 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 29.2% during the third quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 735,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,958,000 after purchasing an additional 166,133 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 141.5% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 68,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 39,986 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 13.3% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 19,192 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 496.3% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 213,237 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 177,477 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Trading Down 5.6 %

INTC stock opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $107.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.11.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.30.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

