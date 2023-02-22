Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,840 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marriott International Stock Down 1.1 %

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,173.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAR opened at $170.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The firm has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.74.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

