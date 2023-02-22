Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 12,029 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 150.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $1,806,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TEAM. StockNews.com downgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.11.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $1,087,603.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,014,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Atlassian news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $97,041.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,493 shares in the company, valued at $19,712,876.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $1,087,603.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,014,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,411 shares of company stock valued at $35,771,996. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $165.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.69. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $321.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

