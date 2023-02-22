Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 10,084 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,084 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus reduced their target price on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.67.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $294.84 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $346.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.01 and a 200-day moving average of $287.32.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

