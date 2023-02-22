Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 129,346 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 129,346 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,520,711,000 after acquiring an additional 338,368 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of PayPal by 22.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $585,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,015 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after acquiring an additional 173,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal Price Performance

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal stock opened at $75.24 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $122.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.45 and its 200-day moving average is $83.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $85.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

