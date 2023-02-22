Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 250 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,828 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 88.7% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 200.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 2.9 %

Boeing stock opened at $205.52 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.44 and its 200-day moving average is $173.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.41.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

