Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 58,613 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 58,613 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $844,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 2.3 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $196.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $131.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.09.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.38.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

