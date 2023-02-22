Cim Investment Management Inc. Invests $336,000 in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 107.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $366.18.

Insider Transactions at SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total transaction of $292,872.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at $901,167.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 3,553 shares of company stock valued at $862,855 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

SIVB traded down $3.55 on Wednesday, reaching $282.16. The stock had a trading volume of 247,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,122. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $198.10 and a 12-month high of $625.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.99. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.55.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Further Reading

