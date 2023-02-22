Cim Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cim Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WHR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. StockNews.com lowered Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Whirlpool Price Performance

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WHR traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $140.80. 66,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,582. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $124.43 and a 12 month high of $210.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.12.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently -24.96%.

Whirlpool Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.