Cim Investment Management Inc. Sells 218 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cim Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,857 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,633,000. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in FedEx by 258.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.36. The company had a trading volume of 178,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,838. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.96. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group set a $225.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $240.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.12.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

