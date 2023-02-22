Clearline Capital LP Has $787,000 Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Clearline Capital LP cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,471 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,704 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc increased its holdings in Salesforce by 7.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 46,424 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 22.1% during the third quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 421,388 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $60,612,000 after buying an additional 76,220 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 195,105 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,064,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 3.0% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $122,967.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,707,289,622.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $122,967.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,707,289,622.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at $810,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,468 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,485. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.
Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
