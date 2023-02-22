Clearline Capital LP Has $787,000 Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Clearline Capital LP cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,471 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,704 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc increased its holdings in Salesforce by 7.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 46,424 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 22.1% during the third quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 421,388 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $60,612,000 after buying an additional 76,220 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 195,105 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,064,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 3.0% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $122,967.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,707,289,622.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $122,967.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,707,289,622.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at $810,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,468 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,485. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $161.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.62 billion, a PE ratio of 577.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

