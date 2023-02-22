Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.32% from the company’s previous close.
CWAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Clearwater Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.
Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance
NYSE:CWAN opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -949.50 and a beta of 0.46. Clearwater Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70.
Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $12,870,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 20,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,865,000 after acquiring an additional 908,588 shares during the period. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Clearwater Analytics
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.
