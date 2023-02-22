CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Lowered to $63.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.29. 179,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,088. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.49. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $73.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Motco bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 63.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.