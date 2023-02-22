CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Lowered to $63.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.79% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.
CMS Energy Price Performance
Shares of CMS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.29. 179,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,088. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.49. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $73.76.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Motco bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 63.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CMS Energy
CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.
