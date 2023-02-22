Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.66% from the stock’s previous close.

COIN has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen cut Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.54.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10,844,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,615,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.71. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $206.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 11,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $369,196.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 163,156 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,622.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 11,332 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $369,196.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 163,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,622.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,972.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 92,958 shares of company stock worth $4,095,428 and have sold 439,344 shares worth $18,882,471. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

