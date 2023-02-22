Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 35.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COIN. Mizuho restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $62.07 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $206.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.71.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.95 per share, for a total transaction of $361,832.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 208,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,234,148.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,972.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.95 per share, with a total value of $361,832.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 208,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,234,148.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 92,958 shares of company stock worth $4,095,428 and have sold 439,344 shares worth $18,882,471. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,944 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,450 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

