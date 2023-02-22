CoinField Coin (CFC) Price Hits $0.25

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 22nd. CoinField Coin has a market capitalization of $75.67 million and $2,456.31 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinField Coin token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CoinField Coin has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CoinField Coin Token Profile

CoinField Coin’s launch date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoinField Coin is www.coinfield.com. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

CoinField Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinField Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinField Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

