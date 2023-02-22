CoinLoan One Day Volume Hits $27,136.05 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $15.93 million and approximately $27,136.05 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinLoan token can now be purchased for $8.17 or 0.00034369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.52 or 0.00420440 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,592.58 or 0.27850686 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000164 BTC.

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

