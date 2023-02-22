Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Lowered to “Neutral” at KGI Securities

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at KGI Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMCSA. Cowen decreased their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $159.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.30. Comcast has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

