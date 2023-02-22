Community Health Systems, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Community Health Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Community Health Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Community Health Systems Stock Down 15.5 %

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CYH. StockNews.com upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

NYSE:CYH opened at $6.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 66.1% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 104.3% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

