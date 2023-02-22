Comparing Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) and Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST)

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) and Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Galp Energia, SGPS has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecoark has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Galp Energia, SGPS and Ecoark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galp Energia, SGPS N/A N/A N/A Ecoark -70.94% -90.40% -52.25%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galp Energia, SGPS $18.48 billion 0.49 $4.73 million ($0.01) -604.00 Ecoark $25.60 million 0.25 -$9.93 million N/A N/A

This table compares Galp Energia, SGPS and Ecoark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Galp Energia, SGPS has higher revenue and earnings than Ecoark.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Ecoark shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Ecoark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Galp Energia, SGPS and Ecoark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galp Energia, SGPS 1 2 3 0 2.33 Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Galp Energia, SGPS presently has a consensus target price of $13.23, suggesting a potential upside of 118.96%. Given Galp Energia, SGPS’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Galp Energia, SGPS is more favorable than Ecoark.

Summary

Galp Energia, SGPS beats Ecoark on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola. The Refining and Midstream segment owns refineries in Portugal, and also includes all activities relating to the wholesale marketing of oil products, gas, and electricity. The Commercial segment encompasses the area of retail to final customers of oil, gas, and electricity. The Renewables and New Businesses segment covers Galp’s presence in the renewable energies industry. The company was founded on April 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

About Ecoark

Ecoark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

