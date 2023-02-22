Contrasting Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC)

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) and Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and Mogo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A Mogo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mogo has a consensus price target of $3.92, indicating a potential upside of 442.55%. Given Mogo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mogo is more favorable than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $2.54 million N/A N/A Mogo $45.89 million 1.18 -$26.50 million ($1.35) -0.53

This table compares Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and Mogo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mogo.

Profitability

This table compares Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and Mogo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A -30.17% 1.68% Mogo -175.14% -21.81% -14.31%

Risk & Volatility

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mogo has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Mogo shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Mogo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Mogo

Mogo, Inc. operates as a financial technology company. The firm offers free Mogo app, for consumers to access a digital spending account with the Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card featuring automatic carbon offsetting, easily buy and sell bitcoin, get free monthly credit-score monitoring and ID fraud protection and access personal loans, and mortgages. Its products and services include MogoMoney, MogoProtect, MogoCard, MogoMortgage, MogoCrypto and Moka services. The company was founded by David Feller and Gregory Feller on January 14, 1972 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

