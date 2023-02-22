Contrasting Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) & Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) and Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.7% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shoals Technologies Group has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Motion Technology 0 2 3 0 2.60 Shoals Technologies Group 1 6 6 0 2.38

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Silicon Motion Technology and Shoals Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus price target of $103.60, suggesting a potential upside of 48.53%. Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus price target of $31.10, suggesting a potential upside of 28.19%. Given Silicon Motion Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Silicon Motion Technology is more favorable than Shoals Technologies Group.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and Shoals Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Motion Technology 18.24% 25.65% 18.37% Shoals Technologies Group 4.70% 453.46% 5.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Motion Technology $945.92 million 2.44 $172.51 million $5.15 13.54 Shoals Technologies Group $213.91 million 18.98 $2.35 million $0.09 269.59

Silicon Motion Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Shoals Technologies Group. Silicon Motion Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Silicon Motion Technology beats Shoals Technologies Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics. The company was founded in November 1995 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices. The company also sells EV Charging solutions for public and fleet electric vehicle charging stations; and EBOS systems. It sells its products principally to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects and install electric vehicle charging stations. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

