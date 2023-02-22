Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $126.29

Shares of The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 126.29 ($1.52) and traded as low as GBX 122 ($1.47). Conygar Investment shares last traded at GBX 125.50 ($1.51), with a volume of 95,303 shares trading hands.

Conygar Investment Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £74.25 million, a PE ratio of 214.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 130.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 126.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 22.01 and a quick ratio of 11.14.

Conygar Investment Company Profile

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (Conygar) is an AIM quoted property investment and development group dealing primarily in UK property. The group aims to invest in property assets where we can add significant value using our property management, development and transaction structuring skills.

